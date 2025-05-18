Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Gujarat State Cooperative Union hosted Sahakari Maha Sammelan-2025 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries graced the event.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah stated that the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, underscoring that the cooperative sector continues to be as significant today as it was back in 1900.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is time to revive the cooperative movement. To realise the goal of Sahkar se Samriddhi and The Role of Cooperation in Viksit Bharat, it is essential to strengthen the Primary Cooperative Societies in villages.

Emphasizing the need to expand the cooperative framework, Shah stated that expanding cooperative networks, along with training and transparency, is essential to ensure villages and farmers benefit from the transformations in the cooperative sector.

The Union Cooperation Minister also highlighted the importance of the "Science of Cooperation and Science in Cooperation," stating that the cooperative movement that started at the time of independence will progress. Strengthening Primary Cooperative Societies in every state will, in turn, reinforce the cooperative structure at the village, district, and state levels.

He also mentioned the transition from a three-tier to a four-tier cooperative structure and stressed the importance of reinforcing the cooperative framework at the national level. He called for making cooperation an essential part of governance, advancing with transparency and honesty.

Amit Shah further said that true cooperation in the cooperative sector means that every village's cooperative society must have its account in a cooperative bank. He appreciated the excellent work done in this direction in Panchmahal and Banaskantha districts, where accounts of dairies, APMC, and cooperative societies have been opened in district cooperative banks to strengthen cooperative activities.

The Union Minister emphasised the need to continue progressing in this direction. He also expressed confidence that with the establishment of the cooperative university named after Tribhuvanbhai Patel in Gujarat, the state will take a leading role in the field of cooperative education.

Speaking about strengthening the cooperative framework, Union Minister Shah stated that by the year 2029, PACS will be registered in every Gram Panchayat area and will be established around two lakh Primary Cooperative Societies. Moreover, policies will be formulated to ensure the healthy development of these societies so that they do not falter. These Primary Cooperative Societies will also promote awareness of natural farming practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel proudly highlighted that 'Operation Sindoor' showcased the Indian Army's bravery, elevating the honour of the national flag. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a tradition has been fostered to involve everyone, from the armed forces to the cooperative sector, regardless of their size, in the nation's development.

CM Patel also emphasised that creating the 'Chief of Defence Staff' position and the separate Ministry of Cooperation were key initiatives launched under the Prime Minister's guidance.

The Chief Minister further stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has demonstrated a deep commitment to the nation's internal security and the upliftment of marginalised communities through cooperative efforts. He emphasised that under his leadership, the cooperative sector has undergone a transformative revolution, which everyone present has witnessed firsthand.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the state boasts over 89,000 cooperative institutions, involving approximately 1.70 crore members within its cooperative network.

CM Patel said that after 75 years of independence, the nation has received its first Cooperative University. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, he called upon everyone to unite in realising the mantra of 'Sahakar thi Samruddhi' and achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

To realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Modi has introduced nine new resolutions: Catch the Rain, One Ped Maa Ke Naam, Natural Farming, Local for Vocal, Cleanliness, Healthy Living, Desh Darshan, Water Conservation, Yoga and Sports in Life, and aiding the Poor. The Chief Minister urged everyone present to bring these resolutions to life through cooperation, organisation, and strength.

On this occasion, Gujarat Cooperation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma said that after 75 years of independence, under the leadership of PM Modi, a separate Ministry of Cooperation has been established in the country. Likewise, under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel, the state government is continuously working to ensure that even the most marginalised people in the villages live with dignity.

CM Patel said that under the leadership of visionary leaders like Sardar Patel, the foundation of cooperation was laid in Gujarat. He called upon everyone to connect every farmer in the state to this cooperative umbrella through rural cooperative societies and urged them to make Gujarat a model state in the country's cooperative framework.

Ghanshyam Amin, President of the Gujarat State Cooperative Union, said that by implementing the motto of 'Sahakar thi Samruddhi' given by Prime Minister Modi, the country's first Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has addressed the shortcomings in the cooperative sector and formulated a national cooperative policy. Through his efforts, various institutions have been established at the national level to ensure that farmers receive direct benefits.

He added that as a result, in today's competitive environment, cooperative societies--PACS--have moved beyond traditional functions and are now running businesses like Prime Minister Jan Aushadhi Centres and petrol pumps. He added that this directly benefits the members of these societies--the farmers.

Speaking on this occasion, Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Chairman of ICA (Asia-Pacific), stated that since the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in the country, cooperative institutions have gained new strength and direction. This has increased people's trust in the cooperative sector. Furthermore, due to the strong decisions of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, cooperative institutions are progressing, leading to the development of even the most marginalised people through cooperation.

At this Maha Sammelan, under the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, cooperative institutions of the state were informed about various landmark initiatives undertaken in the cooperative sector. On this occasion, the dignitaries present also released a guiding publication for the cooperative sector titled 'Sahakar Sankalp'.

With the aim of involving various cooperative institutions across the state in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahakar thi Samruddhi,' the Gujarat State Cooperative Union organized this Sahakari Maha Sammelan. The event witnessed the participation of over 4,500 cooperative leaders and representatives from rural, taluka, district, and state-level cooperative institutions.

The Maha Sammelan was attended by several prominent leaders and cooperative representatives, including NAFED Chairman and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Jetha Bharwad, GSC Bank Chairman Ajay Patel, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Chairman Shamal Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, and cooperative leaders Dollarrai Kotecha, Bipin Patel, Jayesh Radadiya, Arunsinh Rana, former Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, along with local MLAs and a large number of cooperative representatives from across the state. (ANI)

