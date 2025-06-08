Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered puja at the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Fortunate to have offered puja at the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai today. Prayed, seeking the blessings of the Maa for the continued progress of the nation and well-being of our citizens."

Shah arrived in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, late Saturday evening. The state BJP leadership, including BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran, received him.

Highlighting the NDA government's efforts to redefine women-led development in the last 11 years, Shah said that empowered women are the foundation of Aatmnirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Empowered women are the foundation of a self-reliant India. For the Modi government, nothing is more important than mother and motherland. In #11YearsOfSashaktNari , the Modi government has given a new boost to the spirits of women by making them self-reliant. From 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' to toilets, Ujjwala, ban on triple talaq, their dignity and 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' and recruitment in armed forces are ensuring their historic participation in nation-building."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that various government initiatives are intended to empower the country's "Nari Shakti."

In a post on X, PM Modi said that women are excelling and inspiring several people in all sectors, including science, education, sports, StartUps and the armed forces.

"Over the last 11 years, the NDA Government has redefined women-led development. Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering our Nari Shakti," PM Modi said.

"In all sectors, including science, education, sports, start-ups, and the armed forces, women excel and inspire several people," the prime minister said.

PM Modi highlighted the key schemes launched by his government, such as Ujjwala Yojana and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

"Ujjwala Yojana brought smoke-free kitchens to several homes. MUDRA loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams on their own terms. Houses under the women's name in the PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ignited a national movement to protect the girl child," he said. (ANI)

