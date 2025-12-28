Ahmedabad, December 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 100th All India Medical Conference (IMA NATCON 2025) in Ahmedabad on December 28, 2025. Speaking at the centenary celebration, the Home Minister offered a profound tribute to the medical community, recounting how healthcare professionals across every department demonstrated unparalleled courage and selflessness during the global health crisis. The Home Minister shared his own experience of being treated by doctors multiple times, using it as a testament to the unwavering dedication of India's medical fraternity.

Amit Shah said, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the doctors who served during the COVID-19 pandemic. I myself fell ill with COVID three times... In every department, no doctor refused to help. They served the people without worrying about their own health. There is no other example like this anywhere else in the world.

Marking a century of medical excellence and service to the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 100th All India Medical Conference (IMA NATCON 2025) via a live broadcast on December 28, 2025. Speaking at Club O7 in Ahmedabad, the Home Minister congratulated the Indian Medical Association on its centennial journey and emphasised that the medical fraternity will be the backbone of India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

Amit Shah joined Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to witness the installation of the new leadership team of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) during its historic 100th annual session. The event, hosted by the IMA Gujarat State Branch, brought together over 5,000 medical professionals to discuss the future of healthcare in India.

During his address, the Home Minister highlighted the massive strides made in medical education and infrastructure over the last decade. He noted that the government's focus on increasing the number of medical colleges and seats has paved the way for India to become a global hub for medical education. He also touched upon the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, specifically mentioning the expansion of health coverage to all citizens over the age of 70, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches the most vulnerable.

A key theme of his speech was the integration of modern technology. The Home Minister encouraged the medical community to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to improve diagnostics and patient outcomes. However, he balanced this by reminding doctors that technology must never replace the "human touch" and the ethical standards that define the noble profession of medicine.

