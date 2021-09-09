By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review security situations as well as developmental issues in Jammu and Kashmir-- a first such meet in North Block after Taliban took over Afghanistan, sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief MM Naravane, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel and Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar also attended the meeting that lasted for more than two hours.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldeep Singh and Border Security Force (BSF) chief Pankaj Singh were also present in the meeting.

Sources said that issues of internal security across the country, as well as developmental projects, were discussed in the meeting.

The Home Minister was also apprised about security at the border considering infiltration attempts of militants and step to enhance stricter vigilance. (ANI)

