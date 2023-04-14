Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address a 'Booth Maha Sammelan' in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday.

Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said.

BJP state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, state general secretary Bhajan Lal, division incharge Mukesh Dadhich and district president Rishi Bansal were among the leaders who visited the programme site and reviewed the preparations for the meeting.

