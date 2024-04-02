New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to undertake a sequence of activities, encompassing a speech at a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, highlighting the state's importance in the political arena ahead of the imminent Lok Sabha election commencing this month.

Shah will address a public gathering at the National Inter College Ground in Shahpur in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the public meeting, the Home Minister will convene a meeting of the Lok Sabha Core Group at Hotel MB Greens Clarks in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. This closed-door session is anticipated to focus on strategizing for the upcoming elections and discussing key priorities for the state.

Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh underscores the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to engaging with the electorate and addressing their concerns ahead of the crucial polls.

In just over two weeks, India will commence a seven-phase journey to elect the 18th Lok Sabha in the upcoming general elections beginning on April 19. The voting for the Lok Sabha elections will commence on April 19 and proceed through seven phases until June 1, with counting set for June 4.

Uttar Pradesh, boasting the largest contingent of MPs at 80, will participate in all seven phases of polling.

In the initial two phases on April 19 and April 26, Uttar Pradesh will witness voting in eight constituencies each, including Saharanpur, Kairana, and Muzaffarnagar in Phase 1, and Amroha, Meerut, and Baghpat in Phase 2. Subsequent phases will see an increase in the number of constituencies going to the polls, with ten seats in Phase 3 on May 7, thirteen in Phase 4 on May 13, and fourteen each in Phases 5, 6, and 7 on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively.

Key constituencies like Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Varanasi will witness voting in later phases, reflecting the significance of Uttar Pradesh in determining the outcome of the elections.

Uttar Pradesh's political landscape is poised for a fierce battle, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance vying for dominance. In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP emerged victorious in 62 seats, with its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) securing one seat, while the SP-BSP alliance clinched 16 seats. (ANI)

