Lucknow, October 28: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Lucknow on Friday to attend organisational meetings of the party and start a membership drive ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

According to a statement from the BJP's state headquarters, Shah will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport at 10.30 am on Friday and reach the Defense Expo Ground to launch the party's membership drive.

He will also address the office bearers of the Awadh region and flag off the party's LED campaign vehicles. In the afternoon, Shah will address party workers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where former MLAs, former MPs, in-charge and convener of Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections will be present. He will also visit the party's state headquarters and hold a meeting with the senior leaders and office-bearers.

