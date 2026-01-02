New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday as part of his day-long visit to the Union Territory.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in the islands on Friday, with his itinerary including multiple official engagements spread across the day.

The Consultative Committee meeting will be held on Saturday morning at the Hotel Sea-Princess in Wandoor, Andaman, where Members of Parliament from both Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will discuss key issues within the ministry's purview with the Home Minister.

After chairing the Consultative Committee meeting, Shah will later in the day inaugurate an exhibition on the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita at the ITF field in Sri Vijaya Puram. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects of the Andaman and Nicobar administration at a function to be held at Netaji Stadium in Sri Vijaya Puram.

The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs serves as a forum for informal interactions between Members of Parliament and the Home Minister, along with Ministers of State, on the ministry's policies, programmes and implementation. The committee functions as an advisory body, facilitating dialogue on issues related to internal security, governance, border management, cybercrime and criminal justice reforms.

The committee comprises 30 Members of Parliament, including 14 from the Lok Sabha and 16 from the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah is the chairman of the committee.

Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar will also participate in the meeting.

Among the Lok Sabha members of the committee are Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Kalyan Banerjee, P P Chaudhary, Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati, Biplab Kumar Deb, Veena Devi, Mohmad Haneefa, Ravi Shankar Prasad, C M Ramesh, P V Midhun Reddy, Saleng A Sangma, Adv. Chandra Shekhar, Bajrang Manohar Sonwane and Akshay Yadav. The Rajya Sabha members include Sarfraz Ahmad, Naveen Jain, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Parimal Nathwani, Derek O'Brien, Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, S Selvaganabathy, Neeraj Shekhar, Kapil Sibal, A D Singh, Digvijaya Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam and Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan.

Lok Sabha MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Rambhual Nishad are permanent special invitees to the committee. The ex officio members include Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, and L Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)

