New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is all set to fulfill a range of obligations in Karnataka, including participating in a road show, scheduled for Tuesday.

During his day-long busy schedule, Shah will address the Sakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan at Palace Ground in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The event is aimed at bolstering grassroots leadership and organizational strength ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Following the engagement, Shah is scheduled to convene a Core Group Meeting of the BJP in Bengaluru to discuss key policy matters and strategies for the region.

Later in the day, Shah will lead a road show from Chikkamalur to DT Ramu Circle, Channapatna in Karnataka' Ramanagara, engaging with citizens and highlighting the government's initiatives.

The Union Minister's visit underscores the significance of Karnataka in the political landscape and signals the government's commitment to the state's development and welfare.

The BJP has fielded its candidates in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and left three other seats for its ally JD (S) in the State.

It has fielded JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law, C N Manjunath, from Bengaluru Rural constituency against three-time MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother, D K Suresh.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. (ANI)

