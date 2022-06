New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): As a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute on June 7 in New Delhi.

The NTRI will be a premier national level institute and become the nerve centre of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields. It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Delhi Police Probing Death Threats Issued to Nupur Sharma.

Its other activities would be to provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments, design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles, create and maintain Database of PMAAGY, provide guidelines in Setting and running of Tribal Museums and Showcasing rich tribal cultural heritage of India under one umbrella.

Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda, other cabinet and state Ministers, including Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, MoS Tribal Affairs Smt Renuka Singh Saruta, MoS Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu, MoS Minority Affairs John Barla and MoS Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

Also Read | Navjot Sidhu, Jailed in Road Rage Case, Hospitalised With Liver Ailment.

An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Tribal Affairs Ministry under the leadership of the Prime Minister will be displayed. More than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes across the country will showcase their indigenous products and performances.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. The exhibition will be open for the public from 2 pm onwards and at 6 pm, the tribal troupes will give a dance performance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)