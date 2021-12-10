New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad, where he is expected to inaugurate a three-day ceremony to lay the foundation stone for Umiyadham temple tomorrow.

According to the itinerary, Shah will inaugurate the foundation stone laying ceremony at Maa Umiyadham temple at Sola on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The event is expected to begin at 11 am.

Later in the evening, he will also inaugurate various developmental projects including the opening of a railway bridge.

Soon after the event, he is expected to return to Delhi on the same day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the temple on December 13, which will be the concluding day of the three-day ceremony. (ANI)

