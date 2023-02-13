New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the President's Colour Award to Haryana Police on February 14 for their outstanding service to the nation.

The state police will be bestowed with the prestigious President's Colour Award during a ceremonial function at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban in Karnal.

Also Read | Amit Shah Should Disclose What is Wrong with Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State home minister Anil Vij will also be at the event.

The President of India had approved this award for the Haryana Police for a good track record in commitment to professionalism and high rank in the service of humanity while keeping up its performance and integrity on January 17, 2022.

Also Read | Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

"President's mark has written the golden history of Haryana Police. Haryana police personnel have received this mark of honour while discharging their duties with hard work, honesty and facing challenges firmly," PK Agrawal, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana said in a tweet.

The "President's Colour" is bestowed on any armed forces or a police unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the Nation, both in peace and in war. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)