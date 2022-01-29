New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister's Office (HMO) made the announcement regarding the event which is scheduled at 10 am tomorrow.

"Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the Mural of Mahatma Gandhi Ji at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad Gujarat t 10 am on January 30," HMO tweeted.

India observes 'Shaheed Divas' or Martyrs' Day on January 30 and March 23 to pay homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for their motherland. Martyrs' Day is observed every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. On the occasion of Martyr's Day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the CDS of India and the three Service Chiefs gather at the Samadhi at Raj Ghat Memorial.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30. (ANI)

