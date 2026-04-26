Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Leh on April 30 for a two-day tour in Ladakh.

During the visit, Shah will pay respects to the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 1. He will share his thoughts on the spiritual significance of the sacred exposition being held in Ladakh from May 1 to 14.

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Sharing details of the visit, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote, "It gives me great pleasure in sharing that Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji will be arriving in Leh on 30th April for a two-day visit."

He further added, "On 1st May, he will pay his respects to the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and share his thoughts on the spiritual significance of the sacred exposition being held in Ladakh from 1-14 May. His visit underscores the commitment of the Government of India for the development of Ladakh."

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https://x.com/lg_ladakh/status/2048258651912376405

In a separate statement on X, Saxena also announced that the Home Affairs Minister will convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May.

"I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May." LG Ladakh wrote.

https://x.com/lg_ladakh/status/2048303535054635307

He further noted, "This will carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)