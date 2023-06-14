Hyderabad, June 14: The scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana on June 15 has been postponed, said state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Bandi on Wednesday. As per the BJP state President, Shah's visit has been postponed owing to severe cyclonic conditions on the West Coast.

Shah was scheduled to address a public rally in Khammam, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad on Thursday. The meeting was to be organised as part of Maha Jana Samapark Abhiyan of the BJP ahead of the year-end Assembly elections in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjaya Bandi said, "Owing to severe cyclonic conditions in the West Coast, especially in the three states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the proposed Public Meeting of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in Khammam on 15th June stands postponed."

