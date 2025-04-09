Ratlam (MP), Apr 9 (PTI) Ammonia gas leak at a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district affected some people and triggered a panic, prompting authorities to shift workers from the unit, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Jaora town of the district at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, following which police, fire brigade and administration authorities rushed to the site and stopped the leakage, they said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Trilochan Gaud said the ammonia gas leak occurred at Porwal Ice Factory in Jaora town.

"Prima facie, it was ammonia leak. The police and the administration immediately sprinkled water, stopped the gas leak and brought the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.

Some affected people were provided medical treatment, he said without elaborating.

There is a police line adjacent the factory. Some police personnel on night stroll first felt the gas leakage and acted as the first responder, the official said.

The gas leak was promptly detected and it was not a big incident, Gaud said.

Labourers from the factory were shifted immediately, he said.

Fire brigade immediately controlled the gas leak by spraying water, the SDM said, adding the situation is currently under control.

