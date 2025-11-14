New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, reviewed the culminating phase of Exercise Trishul at Madhavpur Beach in Gujarat, witnessing Amphibious Landing Operations along with integrated land, air and maritime elements.

According to a press release, Exercise Trishul, with large-scale multi-domain manoeuvres spanning the Western Seaboard, the Desert Sector and the Rann and Creek Sector, demonstrated exceptional Tri-Services Synergy and mission-focused integration.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result 2025 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, AIMM and Other Parties in Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Army Commander embarked on board INS Jalashwa and reviewed the operational readiness of Amphibious Forces along with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding, South Western Air Command.

He oversaw the launch of the first Infantry Platoon with Tank by Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM) during the opening wave of beaching operations.

Also Read | Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India's First Prime Minister on His 136th Jayanti.

The Amphibious Landing Operations demonstrated seamless coordination between Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force validating Indian Armed Forces capability to project combat power from sea to land under realistic operational conditions.

The Army Commander commended the professionalism, jointmanship and interoperability displayed by all soldiers, sailors and air warriors participating in the exercise.

The successful conduct of Exercise Trishul reaffirms India's joint combat readiness, integrated multi-domain and multi-spectrum capabilities, technology absorption and the Armed Forces' enduring commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) "Trishul" successfully culminated, which was conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, a press release said.

TSE-2025 was led by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy, along with the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the South Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force as the principal participating formations.

The exercise featured large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the maritime domain, including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea. The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies also participated in the exercise, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The major focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy between the armed forces, and validate and synchronise multi-domain integrated operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations. Key objectives included enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across Services, and advancing jointness in operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)