Amravati (Maha), Nov 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati increased by 47 on Sunday, while the number of people who were discharged stood at 79, an official said.

The district's tally stands at 16,349, while the recovery rate is 93.73 per cent as 15,357 people have been discharged so far, he said.

The number of active cases is 628, including 356 in home isolation.

