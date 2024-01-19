New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 31, an official statement issued on Friday said.

People can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays which are maintenance days, it said.

They will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 10 AM and 4 PM, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 AM to 12 noon) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends, it added.

The capacity for the four afternoon slots (12 noon to 4 PM) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

Booking can be made on https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE.

The Amrit Udyan will be open for special categories on February 22 (for differently abled persons), February 23 (for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces), March 1 (for women and tribal women's self-help groups) and March 5 (for children of orphanages).

Walk-in visitors have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the self service kiosk near gate no 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the statement said.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

"For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 will be available at the interval of every 30 minutes between 9.30 AM to 5 PM," the statement said.

During the tour, visitors will pass through the Bonsai Garden, Musical Fountain, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. There will be food courts for them at the exit.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purse/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants.

Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route, the statement said.

