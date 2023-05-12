Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): The five accused who were arrested in connection with the low-intensity explosions near Amritsar's Golden Temple have been sent to seven-day police custody.

The accused were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Friday, from where they were sent for custody.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Police Constable Silts Wife With Knife Throat After Quarrel Over Family Issues in Gautami Nagar, Accused on Run.

A low-intensity blast occurred near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday, the Punjab police said.

This was the third explosion to rock the vicinity in a week. The first blast occurred on Heritage Street on May 6 and the second on May 8.

Also Read | Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused assembled the IEDs at Guru Ram Dass Inn.

Yadav further said that at least 1.1 kg of low-intensity explosives have been seized from those arrested.

"An SIT will be formed by the commissioner of Police to get to the bottom of it," he added.

DGP Yadav further revealed that out of the five accused arrested in the case Azadbir Singh, 36, a resident of the Wadala Kalan village near Baba Bakala in the Amritsar district, and Amreek Singh, 26, from the Adrian village in the Gurdaspur district, are the main accused who carried out bomb blasts.

"Other accused Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh were responsible for supplying the explosives," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)