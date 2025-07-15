Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received another bomb threat on Tuesday. The dog squad has been deployed at the Golden Temple premises as part of a security check.

The holy site for Sikhs received a bomb threat via e-mail for the second consecutive day.

Also Read | India Raises Pahalgam Terror Attack at SCO Meeting: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for 'Uncompromising Position' on Combatting Terrorism.

Pratap Singh, Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), demanded strict action against the miscreants.

Pratap Singh told reporters, "Golden Temple is the centre of faith of the world, and we received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple. It is the responsibility of the police officials to take strict action against those involved in it."

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

He added that the committee wrote a letter to the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Deputy General of Police (DGP).

"We received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple yesterday. Also, we have written a letter to the Punjab CM and DGP also," Singh said.

He asked devotees not to panic amid such threats.

"Devotees are coming in the same number as before, and are not frightened. I would request all the devotees in India or outside, there is no need to panic," Pratap Singh said.

Earlier, the Golden Temple received a bomb threat on Monday, the SGPC said in a police complaint.

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police received a complaint regarding an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple.

"We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies," the Police Commissioner told ANI.

He added that the police will crack the case and ensure security.

Commissioner Bhullar said, "We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon. We are taking this case very seriously. We are ensuring foolproof security. There is no need to get panicked."

The police have registered an FIR in the matter and launched an investigation.

According to Amritsar police, bomb disposal squads (BDS), SGPC force and additional security forces have been deployed around the premises. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security.

Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police have appealed to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)