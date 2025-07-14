India News | Amritsar: Golden Temple Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launches Investigation

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received a bomb threat on Monday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said in a police complaint.

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police received a complaint regarding an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu, Remembers Actor-Politician’s ‘Cinematic Brilliance’ and ‘Social Service’ (See Post).

"We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies," the Police Commissioner told ANI.

He added that the police will crack the case and ensure security.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Finds Skeleton After He Enters Abandoned House in Nampally To Fetch Cricket Ball.

Commissioner Bhullar said, "We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon. We are taking this case very seriously. We are ensuring foolproof security. There is no need to get panicked."

The police have registered an FIR in the matter and launched an investigation.

According to Amritsar police, bomb disposal squads (BDS), SGPC force and additional security forces have been deployed around the premises. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security.

Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police have appealed to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)