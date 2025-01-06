India News | Anand Akhada's Peshwai Arrives in Prayagraj as Preparations Intensify for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Peshwai of the Anand Akhada has arrived in Prayagraj on Monday as the nation prepares itself for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which is scheduled to begin on January 13.

The Anand Akhada camp began its journey from the Anand Akhada headquarters in Allahpur in Prayagraj and entered the Mela through Daraganj.

Also Read | What Is HMPV Virus? How Does It Spread? From Symptoms to Causes and Transmission to Treatment, Here's All You Need To Know About Human Metapneumovirus.

Anand Akhada worships Suryanarayana, the Sun God, as their presiding deity. The Akhada is also known for setting up educational institutions that teach Hindu scriptures, yoga, meditation, and martial arts.

Anand Akhada Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand Ji Maharaj announced that saints from around the world associated with Anand Akhada would settle in the Mela tents starting Monday and further mentioned that the Sun God, revered by the Akhada, would provide energy and spiritual growth to everyone at the Mela.

Also Read | HMPV Virus in India: No Unusual Surge in Respiratory and Influenza-Like Illness, Says Health Ministry As 2 Cases of Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Karnataka.

"Every seer of Anand Akhada from around the world will settle in the Mela tents from today... Our deity, the Sun God, will also be embarking on providing energy and spiritual growth to everyone in the Mela," he said.

An atmosphere of spiritual fervour and devotion has filled the air in Prayagraj as the much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela draws near. Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have heightened security measures for a safe and grand Maha Kumbh celebration in 2025. As part of these security measures, personnel are checking all vehicles and identity cards of individuals entering the area. A bomb squad has also been stationed nearby for any eventualities.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdish Kaliraman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Parade Area Kumbh, said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and state police are doing daily drills to ensure the safety of people.

"Our random checks are ongoing. From a security standpoint, we conduct daily drills as instructed by senior officers. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and state police are all collaborating on this effort. When anyone enters, we ask for their identification and enquire about where they are coming from and where they will be staying. If any individual appears suspicious, we record their details and verify them with police officials of the state they are from to ensure that they have no criminal record."

"Additionally, under the Parade police station, we are checking tents, shelters, and slum areas to verify the backgrounds of the residents and their living situations," ACP Kaliraman said.

Uttar Pradesh police have also deployed thousands of AI-powered CCTVs, underwater drones, and state-of-the-art facilities for visitors and devotees.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

On Sunday, police and paramilitary forces conducted security checks and area domination patrolling to ensure security preparedness in the mela area.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed 40 electric buses for devotees, with 30 more buses expected from Lucknow to ensure seamless transportation across various routes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)