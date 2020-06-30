Bhopal, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will take oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor on Wednesday, official sources said here.

Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of incumbent governor Lalji Tandon.

Also Read | OnePlus' Affordable Smartphone Will be Called 'Nord'; OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Teased Via Official Website.

Patel, incidentally, had served as Madhya Pradesh governor before her appointment as Uttar Pradesh governor.

Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal will administer her oath at a simple function at Raj Bhavan at 4.30 PM, sources added.

Also Read | China Must Reconsider Hong Kong Security Law, 27 Countries Tell United Nations, Says AFP News Agency : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)