Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Anantnag Police on Sunday arrested three youth in Kokernag for allegedly roaming with dummy weapons and intimidating residents, recovering a fake AK-47, a dummy pistol and other items during a swift joint operation.

According to a release, Anantnag Police, through Police Station Kokernag, received credible information that a group of unknown youth were moving in the area while carrying fake weapons and intimidating the general public.

The group had also entered a house, where they allegedly issued threats, causing panic among the residents.

Acting swiftly on the information, Police Station Kokernag registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

A joint team of Police Kokernag and SOG Kokernag, under the supervision of SDPO Kokernag, immediately rushed to the area and conducted a prompt operation.

During the action, three individuals were apprehended. They have been identified as Yasir Ahmad Kasana S/O Mohd Mirza R/O Anderwani Sagam Kokernag, Ajaz Ahmad Famda S/O Mohd Rafiq R/O Thamankote Verinag Kapran, Shahid Ahmad Teli S/O Javed Ahmad Teli R/O Hiller Arhama Kokernag and recovered one dummy AK-47 rifle, one dummy pistol, one green-coloured pouch from their possession.

The swift action by Anantnag Police successfully prevented further intimidation attempts, thereby ensuring safety and restoring public confidence in the area.

The General public is urged to remain alert and report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest police unit. Anantnag Police remains committed to maintaining peace, safety, and security in the region. (ANI)

