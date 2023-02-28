Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Several stone sculptures, believed to be thousands of years old, were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The sculptures were found buried 10 feet in the ground when some villagers of Siwli in Gandoh sub-division were excavating the place to find a water source, the official said.

He said the paintings on stone depicting ancient art, tradition and religious figures have been preserved by the locals.

The locals have sought the intervention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to establish the historical significance of the sculptures, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, on receiving the information, confirmed the findings from Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh, Arun Kumar Badyal.

After confirmation, Mahajan has taken up the matter with the secretary of the Culture department who has assured appropriate action, the spokesperson said.

