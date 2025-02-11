Port Blair, Feb 11 (PTI) To promote healthy lifestyles among the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Directorate of Health Services has asked the people to reduce edible oil consumption by 10 per cent, officials said on Tuesday.

The administration has begun an awareness campaign on the issue.

As part of this initiative, Yusuf, Health Educator, led a health talk at the OPD Complex of GB Pant Hospital, highlighting the importance of limited oil consumption.

The people were informed about the health risks of excessive oil intake, consumption of junk food among children, obesity and cardiovascular diseases, officials said.

The Health Department encourages the general public to adopt these measures to achieve the campaign's 10 per cent reduction goal, lowering the risk of lifestyle-related diseases and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. These initiatives will continue through awareness programs, community outreach, and expert talks.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Avijit Roy, Public Health Specialist, Central Health Services (CHS), said that as per the balanced diet calculations, an average human may consume up to 10 per cent of the total food intake as fats.

“However, in recent days, the society has seen the uproar about various effects of consumption of fat on health,” he added.

“Therefore, we are urging people to reduce consumption of edible oil by 10 per cent which will reduce the risk of getting heart diseases and control blood pressure. Soon, we are going to take this campaign to schools, government offices, private establishments, eateries,” Roy said.

Other benefits of this are reduction in agrochemical use for agricultural purposes, less use of water for irrigation and reduction in greenhouse emission, he said.

