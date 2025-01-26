Port Blair, Jan 26 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi (retired), unfurled the national flag at the 76th Republic Day function here on Sunday.

The main function was held at Netaji Stadium, where Joshi unfurled the tricolour in the presence of senior officials and public representatives.

Also Read | Torres Ponzi Scam: Platinum Hern CEO Tausif Riyaz Arrested From Lonavala Hotel in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud, Sent to Police Custody Till February 3.

Contingents of the army, navy, air force and the coast guard along with the police and NCC took part in the parade and guard of honour.

In his address, Joshi greeted the islanders on the occasion and paid tribute to freedom fighters.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam, Says 'Lets's Take Pledge of Harmony, Goodwill and Tolerance' (Watch Video).

"It is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informed the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat' programme about providing GI Tag to Nicobari virgin cocunut oil, Nicobari mat, Nicobari hut, Nicobari hodi, Padauk woodcraft, Andaman Karen musley rice, Andaman & Nicobar coconut... which is a matter of pride for all islanders,” he said.

Joshi also asserted that the Andaman and Nicobar administration is fully committed to the development of the archipelago in line with the prime minister's ‘viksit Bharat' campaign.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)