Port Blair, Nov 15 (PTI) Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the union territory's tally to 4,527, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the nine new cases, five have travel history, while four were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Eleven more people recovered from the disease taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the union territory of 4,315.

The archipelago now has 151 active COVID-19 cases, while 61 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

