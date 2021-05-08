Port Blair, May 8 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,311 as 56 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Saturday.

The union territory now has 209 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Of the 56 new COVID-19 cases, 55 were detected during contact tracing and one was airport arrival.

Seventy-two more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,030

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 72 as new fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 3,75,967 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.68 per cent.

More than a lakh people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)