Rayalaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as four people were killed, one in critical condition, while six others were seriously injured on Saturday after a vehicle collided with a parked lorry from behind on Peeleru-Chittoor National Highway, informed Peleru police officials.

According to the police, the deceased were travelling from Nandyala to Tiruvannamalai.

The Peleru police have shifted the injured along with the deceased to Government Hospital. Two of the seriously injured were shifted to Tirupati for better treatment.

One person's condition is alarming while 6 others are seriously injured, informed Peleru police officials.

The details of the dead and injured are yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

