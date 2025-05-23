Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Anakapalli District Police on Friday said they have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international cyber fraud network operating out of Achyutapuram in Andhra Pradesh, following a detailed report submitted by the Village Revenue Officer and comprehensive intelligence inputs.

The operation, led by the Superintendent of Police, uncovered a large-scale scam primarily aimed at US nationals, who were deceived through conmen who posed as Amazon customer support representatives.

The police conducted simultaneous raids across three major locations in Achyutapuram, resulting in the arrest of 33 persons who were directly involved in the scam. These accused are currently being presented for judicial remand. During the raids, authorities seized a large number of computer systems, networking devices, and digital infrastructure critical to the operation.

Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh was recovered, alongside multiple vehicles and other amenities used to run the centres as both residences and training hubs. Investigations revealed that some individuals present during the raids were new recruits undergoing training in sophisticated scam tactics.

Speaking to mediapersons, police said, "The cybercrime syndicate operated through a clear hierarchy. The so-called 'dialers' initiated spoofed VOIP calls to unsuspecting US citizens, pretending to be from Amazon's fraud alert team. "Bankers" impersonated officials from US banks or the Federal Trade Commission to extract sensitive personal and financial data from victims."

Police further said, "Following this "closures convinced victims to purchase gift cards and share redemption codes, which were then laundered by "managers' using online platforms, cryptocurrencies, and dark web exchanges. The operation was supported by an HR and administrative wing that recruited and trained staff, predominantly from states including Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Gujarat, in call scripts and impersonation techniques."

The salary structure within this criminal setup varied according to roles, with dialers earning Rs 20,000 per month, bankers getting Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, closures Rs 50,000, and managers receiving Rs 75,000 monthly. Each closure agent reportedly handled multiple victims daily, leading to large-scale financial frauds estimated to run into crores every month.

The key accused who were arrested have been identified as Punit Goswami from Maharashtra and Avihant Daga from Rajasthan. Police investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the syndicate's top-level organisers and masterminds behind the operation.

The gravity of the crime is significant due to its international dimension, targeting US nationals and causing diplomatic embarrassment while tarnishing India's global reputation. The network exploited advanced call centre technologies, psychological manipulation, and complex digital laundering channels. Victims have been defrauded of thousands of dollars each, culminating in massive cumulative financial losses. The operation's use of VOIP masking, identity theft, spoofed communication, and international money laundering has further complicated the case, with evidence pointing to an extensive network having national and international reach.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Achyutapuram Police Station. Charges invoked include large-scale electronic cheating, participation in an organized crime syndicate, abetment of organized crime, identity theft, impersonation through electronic means, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and shared criminal intent.

The Anakapalli District Police, with assistance from cyber forensic experts and other law enforcement agencies, continue their investigation to trace the entire syndicate structure. Authorities said they are focused on uncovering the digital and financial trail, identifying higher-level operators and exploring possible international connections to fully dismantle this cybercrime syndicate. (ANI)

