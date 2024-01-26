Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): After ally Telugu Desam announced candidates for two Assembly seats, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said his party will contest the Rajolu and Rajanagaram constituencies.

Acknowledging the political pressure, Pawan conveyed his party's decision to contest two seats.

"Like Chandrababu, I am also under pressure. That is why it has been announced that the Jana Sena will contest two constituencies," the actor-turned-politician said, adding that the challenging political landscape prompted this strategic move.

However, stressing unity within the alliance, Pawan added, "Even if there is a word between the alliances, both the parties are going to the elections together", reaffirming the commitment of both Jana Sena and TDP to contest the upcoming elections together.

"Today, on the 75th Republic Day, I am happy to make this announcement," he said.

Andhra Pradesh is going to polls in a few months, along with the Lok Sabha polls this year. (ANI)

