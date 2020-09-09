Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Somu Veerraju slammed the state government on Tuesday over attacks on Hindu temples, saying that several people in the state had expressed concern over the burning of the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot.

"There have been several attacks on Hindu temples in many parts of the state. People have expressed concern over the burning of Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot. Similar incidents have taken place in Bitragunta and Pithapuram. Why has such a situation arisen in the state? The government should take the issues that are disrupting Hindutva in Andhra Pradesh very seriously," Veerraju said.

He further added that the BJP would set up a committee to monitor the development of temples in the state.

The BJP president also slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), saying that it had no right to speak on the Antarvedi chariot burning issue.

"Several temples were demolished by the TDP government during the Godavari and Krishna Pushkarams. Both the TDP and the YSRCP are playing politics in the name of religion. The TDP manifesto also gives benefits to Christians. Now the YSRCP is funding the construction of churches. Both parties say that they will build temples with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds. Can you build churches with the funds of other churches?" Veerraju asked.

He said that the government should take strict action against acts that are "disruptive" to Hindutva in the state.

"The government is trying to take control of temples' lands through government orders. The BJP opposes such moves and will not tolerate if even one square foot of temple land is grabbed. I wrote a letter to the Chief Minister asking to immediately hold an inquiry with the sitting judge on the Antarvedi temple chariot incident," he added. (ANI)

