Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) proposals on the mega projects in the state at the Camp office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said priority should be given for the setting up of pollution-free green industries in Vishakapatnam.

The officials said that Intelligent SEZ Ltd (Footwear Manufacturing) is planning to invest Rs 700 crore in two phases, at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti Mandal, Chittoor district, which would employ 10,000 people. ATC AP Pvt Ltd (Off- Highway Tires) company at Achuthapuram SEZ will invest Rs 980 crore in the state to provide employment to 2,000 people.

The proposal of Adani Enterprises Limited regarding setting up of Integrated Data Centre Park, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre, along with proposals to set up a Skill University at Madhurawada in Vishakapatnam was also discussed in the review meeting. The company will invest Rs 14,634 crore and aims to employ a total of 24,990 people.

The officials explained the subsidies sought by the companies and the assistance expected from the government and the employment opportunities available through these companies.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Gummanur Jayaram, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries and Commerce J. Subramaniam and several senior officials from various departments were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

