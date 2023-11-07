Sri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 2,204.77crore towards the second tranche of the fifth year's YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefiting 53.53 lakh SC, ST, BC and minority farmers, said officials.

An amount of Rs 4,000 each would be credited directly into their bank accounts, the officials added.

Addressing a huge public meeting before releasing the amount with the click of a button here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that he is committed to the welfare of farmers.

He said that the Government has so far spent Rs 1,75,007 crores under farmers' welfare schemes alone with a major part being incurred on YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan.

In the last four years, the state government has disbursed Rs 33, 209.81crore under Rythu Bharosa extending an annual assistance of Rs 13,500 each, he said, adding that the government is paying an excess of Rs 17,500 to each eligible farmer under the scheme than what YSRCP promised in the election manifesto.

Under Rythu Bharosa, the first instalment of Rs 7,500 is paid in May for Kharif sowing expenses every year and the second instalment of Rs 4,000 in October or November towards Kharif harvesting and Rabi expenses while the third instalment of Rs 2,000 is paid in January or February.

The benefit is also extended to the farmers cultivating RoFR and endowment lands along with those cultivating their own lands.

He said that an amount of Rs 2,40,000 crores has been so far spent through DBT welfare schemes for the benefit of various weaker sections of society while the previous TDP regime totally neglected the welfare part.

"Ours is the only government which is supplying nine-hour free power supply during day time to the farmers spending Rs 1,700crore on feeder expansion and which has established 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras handholding them from purchasing seeds to selling agricultural produce for MSP while TDP Government struggled to supply even 7-hour power supply," he said, calling upon the people to see the "qualitative difference".

In response to the appeal of the local MLA D Sridhar Reddyy, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 35 crores for the development of 31 roads in the constituency. (ANI)

