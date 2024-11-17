Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tribute to his brother, Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, who died at the age of 72 in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness.

State Minister Nara Lokesh also paid his tribute to the younger brother of Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu.

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot Steps Down As Delhi Transport Minister, Quits AAP Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025, Claims Party Facing 'Embarrassing and Awkward' Controversies.

Earlier on Sunday, the mortal remains of Ramamurthy Naidu were transported from the airport to the Nara Vari Palle.

Family members including Minister Nara Lokesh and others joined the procession.

Also Read | KSRTC Bus Fire Video: Major Blaze Breaks Out Inside Empty Vehicle on Sabarimala Nada Temple Route, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Ramamurthy Naidu passed away on Saturday at the age of 72 years due to a cardiac arrest at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Earlier on Saturday, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed deep sorrow over his sudden passing during a mourning session held at the TDP office.

The leaders recalled him as the voice of the poor and a man of the people. They also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ramamurthy Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP State President Palla Srinivas Rao and Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah hailed Ramamurthy Naidu as a humanitarian who fostered unity among people. They noted his selfless dedication to public welfare and his relentless efforts for the TDP's success.

The leaders praised his ideals, stating that Ramamurthy Naidu envisioned a society free of injustice and hoped for the establishment of "Rama Rajya" (a utopian state of governance).

They emphasised that his goodness and humanity had earned him a permanent place in the hearts of the people and that individuals like him are rare. While he is no longer with us, they remarked, he will always be remembered by the people.

Prominent attendees at the meeting included former MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana, AP State Organic Products Certification Authority Chairman Shyaval Devadath, Gouda Corporation Chairman Gurumurthy, Handloom Cooperative Chairperson Sajja Hemalatha, Minority Cell President Mustaq Ahmed, Media Coordinator Dharapaneni Narendra Babu, Brahmin Welfare Committee Convener Bucchirampasad, TDP State Spokesperson Patharla Ramesh, TDP Central Office Reception In-Charge Haji Hasan Basha, NRI Cell Representative Chappidi Rajasekhar, and party leaders Shankar Naidu, Ravi Yadav, Mulaka Satyavani, and Peerayya Subhashini, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)