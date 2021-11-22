Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary and member of legislative council (MLC) Nara Lokesh on Monday flayed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh for playing "mind games" with the people of the state by turning the "state Assembly into a forum for spreading untruths and half-truths".

In a statement, Lokesh strongly objected to the manner in which the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government passed the latest bills in the House, withdrawing the previous three Capitals and CRDA Repeal Acts.

"Once again, the Chief Minister misled the people by saying that the AP people gave a huge mandate for his capital trifurcation plan in 2019," the statement said.

Lokesh reminded the Chief Minister of his repeated statements at the time of elections that he constructed his house in Amaravati and that it would be the one and only Capital for Andhra Pradesh.

"In fact, Jagan Reddy went to the 2019 election on the plank of developing Amaravati. But now, he was twisting facts and telling lies without a sense of commitment or responsibility," said Lokesh.

The TDP leader further deplored that even now, the Chief Minister was not "leaving his adamant and arrogant stand on a contentious issue like Capital shifting."

"Indeed, it would be too much to wish for a change in the thinking of Jagan Reddy and his party leaders. It was very unfortunate that the CM was not able to spell out a clear stand on his future plan for the state capital and overall development of the people," he said.

Refuting the allegations on 'concentrated development', Lokesh asserted the previous regime took all the care to ensure equal justice to each of the 13 districts.

"All care was taken to develop capital in such a manner that it would boost growth in all the regions on an equal footing. All necessary plans were made for the integrated development of Navyandhra," added the TDP leader. (ANI)

