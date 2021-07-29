Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), July 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N Tulasi Reddy on Thursday slammed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) rule in the state as "Jungle Raj" while condemning an attack on TDP leader Devineni Rao.

Reddy said: "On one hand YSRCP goons attacked TDP leader and on the other hand SC/ST atrocity and attempt to murder cases are filed against him. He is sent to judicial remand. This is what Congress had warned before elections. We had warned that if YSRCP comes to power, the state will go into the hands of goons. Now it is being proved".

Yesterday, former minister and TDP leader Devineni Rao's convoy was attacked in the Krishna district. He alleged that followers of Vasanta Krishna Prasad, a YSRCP MLA from Mylavaram had carried out the attack.

Tulasi Reddy asked the chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to focus on law and order situation of the state, citing the murder of Gaddam Muneppa, a sarpanch of Komanuthala village from Jaganmohan's own constituency of Pulivendula.

He also demanded that YSRCP government must withdraw an order which makes post-graduate students ineligible for Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, a fee reimbursement scheme.

The Congress leader said: The scheme was introduced by Congress when YSR was the CM, so it is not a scheme newly introduced by Jagan. But now PG students are cut-off from the benefits of the scheme. So the YSRCP government should withdraw order no. 77 and extend the benefits to all PG students".

He added that 80 per cent of PG students were in private institutes and almost all of them were SC, ST, Backward Castes, Minority and Extremely Backward Castes. He demanded scrapping of the order for their benefit. (ANI)

