Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): A major fire broke out near the Chief Secretary's bungalows at Rayapudi in Amaravathi, as per the Police.

Thullur Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Rao said the fire reportedly started in pipes stored by Megha Engineering Company, which is involved in capital construction works.

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Firefighters, along with police personnel, are trying to control the blaze using three fire engines. Thick smoke and intense flames have made it difficult to bring the fire under control.

Further information is still awaiting (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)