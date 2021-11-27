Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Friday informed that 44 people have lost their lives due to flood caused by the unprecedented rain in the state.

According to the statement issued by the state government, a total of 1990 villages in 119 mandals of four districts - Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Nellore - were affected by the floods, of which 211 villages were completely inundated causing a death toll of 44 people and while 16 are still missing.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on November 27, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

"The rains, which started after the first week of this month, continue to fall today. The Rains began on the 16-17th. As never seen before in history, heavy rains inundated Rayalaseema. The streets of Tirumala and in the town of Tirupati, we have experienced heavy rains and vehicles being washed away," the statement said.

"Four buses were stuck in the flood, where an RTC bus had fallen from Nadaluru bridge, causing 10 people to succumb to death and the rest were rescued by SDRF teams. 10 others had died at Sivalayam which is on the banks of the river," it said.

Also Read | Pfizer, BioNTech Not Sure on Vaccines’ Effectiveness on New COVID-19 Variant ‘Omicron’.

The government also stated that the power supply in four districts has been restored and is providing necessities to 95,949 flood-affected families.

It has also announced the expediting the payment of compensation in respect of fully damaged and partially damaged houses by the floods.

"For those whose house was completely damaged, the government is sanctioning Rs 1.8 lakh for a new house, along with compensation at the rate of Rs 95,000," it said.

"Compensation for dead cattle to be paid to the owners immediately. Also, orders to ensure Cattle are vaccinated. Cattle feed was also ordered to be distributed without shortage anywhere. An enumeration has been directed to be completed expeditiously in respect of crop compensation," it said.

Moreover, the state government has also directed the collectors to give immediate reports regarding the rehabilitation of roads and assess immediately upon receipt of these reports and prioritize and fund these tasks.

Earlier, the government had decided to provide 25kg rice, 1kg red gram dal, palm oil 1litre per family, onion (1kg), potatoes (1kg) for the families in these affected districts.

The government has asked the commissioner of Civil Supplies and ex-officio Principal Secretary to the government to take necessary action for the distribution of the essential commodities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)