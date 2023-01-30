Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed grief and anguish over the demise of former Minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar on Sunday.

Governor Harichandan said that Sri Vasanth Kumar was elected as an MLA in 2004 and 2009 and served as a Minister for Rural Development and Tourism in the united Andhra Pradesh. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar took his last breath at Apollo Hospital in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday morning, where he was undergoing treatment for prolonged illness. He was a resident of Poondla, West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh and he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice for Unguthur in the 2004 to 2009 elections.

As an MLA, Vasanth Kumar served as the Minister of Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh. Later, he served as Tourism Minister in Kiran Kumar Reddy's Cabinet in the state. (ANI)

