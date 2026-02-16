Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away on February 13, 2026. A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Monday, where several prominent members of the film industry gathered to pay their last respects.

Those present included veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Sinha, Raza Murad, popular singer Sonu Nigam, ace film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, acclaimed actors Poonam Dhillon and Suresh Oberoi.

Anand's funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Several members of the film industry, including Poonam Dhillon, Bhagyashree, and Ramesh Sippy, attended his last rites. A prayer meeting in fond memory of Anand is likely to take place on Monday. Anand, who was 84, is survived by wife Nisha Sagar, son Shakti Sagar, daughter Gauri Sagar, son Amar Sagar, daughter-in-law Vaishali Sagar, grand daughter Aanya Sagar, and grandson Arjun Sagar.

Son of the legendary Ramanand Sagar, creator of the original 1987 TV series Ramayan, Anand Sagar was part of the second generation and managed Sagar Pictures Entertainment. Anand Sagar made a lasting impact on Indian mythological storytelling, most notably with the 2008 television epic Ramayan. In addition to his work in television, he was also associated with the film Armaan, whose popular song 'Ramba Ho Ho Ho' was recently recreated for the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Durandhar'. (ANI)

