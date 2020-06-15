Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Andhra Legislative Council Election to Be Held on July 6

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 05:31 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Legislative Council Election to Be Held on July 6

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the polls for a vacant seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on July 6.

"Bye Election to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Polling on 6th July 2020. Last Date of making nominations: June 25 2020," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites Performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

A press release by the EC said that the election is being held to fill one "casual vacancy" in the State Legislative Council since a member Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned on March 9. His term was scheduled to end on March 29, 2023.

The Commission has also directed the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections. (ANI)

Also Read | Centre Allocates Rs 2,522 Crore to Rajasthan Under Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement