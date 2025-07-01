Vijayawada, July 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh achieved its 'highest-ever' net GST collection of Rs 8,860 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year, reflecting a growth rate of 3.40 percent, officials said on Tuesday.

A Babu, Chief Commissioner (state taxes), Commercial Taxes Department, said the total tax revenue for Q1 stood at Rs 13,361 crore, indicating a growth of over 2 percent.

For three consecutive months-April, May, and June 2025-the state has recorded the highest-ever net GST collections for each of these months when compared with any other previous financial year, Babu said in a press release.

"In June 2025 alone, Andhra Pradesh collected Rs 2,591 crore in net GST—the highest for any June since the GST Act was rolled out in 2017," said Babu.

While the net GST tax collection of June 2024 was Rs 2,419 crore, net collection during June 2025 was Rs 2,591 crore, he added.

Total tax collections from all sectors rose to Rs 4,167.66 crore in June 2025, from Rs 3,910.47 crore logged in June 2024, reflecting a growth of 6.58 percent.

Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) settlement for June stood at Rs 1,365 crore. The State attributes this spike to strong compliance, enforcement, and rising commercial activity across sectors.

Professional tax collections rose by 70 percent in June 2025, while the Value Added Tax (VAT) collections on petroleum products also increased, indicating economic resurgence and enhanced compliance in fuel distribution, said Babu.

Key measures taken to increase tax collections included increased return compliance, enhanced monitoring and enforcement, stronger investigation mechanisms, and conducting targeted investigations.

Other measures included addressing credits locked in IGST reversals through focused reconciliation and corrective actions, launching a compliance drive, identifying assets and bank accounts of defaulters and initiating prompt recovery proceedings, monitoring officers' performance, and utilising data analytics and AI tools.

"This growth reflects the actual revenue accrued to the state, as it considers the SGST and IGST settlement amounts, providing a more precise picture of the state's fiscal situation," said Babu.

