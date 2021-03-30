Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao on Tuesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that he raised the debts of the state and was blaming current Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

"Chandrababu Naidu had raised huge debts for the state and misused them indiscriminately but he is blaming YS Jagan for debts during the COVID-19 pandemic," Rao said while addressing the media at Amaravati.

"TDP leaders celebrated 40 years of the party's foundation day yesterday but those leaders are the ones who grabbed party from its founder NT Ramarao. That is a pity. Chandrababu Naidu is a cheater. He insulted even the general public during recent municipality elections," he added.

Rao further said that Naidu had been shown his place by the people.

He wants to make his son the CM but he is not capable of winning at least his own seat. That's why he became frustrated, the YSRCP leader added.

"Chandrababu and his followers have been criticizing since two days that the YSRCP government has been raising debts to the tune of 90,000 crores. Naidu had raised the debts to the 3.60 lakh crores during his tenure and spent lavishly. No public benefit was done," he said.

He defended Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that debts had been raised during the COVID-19 pandemic time as he had distributed money to the public in the form of welfare schemes,

"He did not steal the money like Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan thinks like a father to the people of Andhra Pradesh. A section of the media has been trying to project Chandrababu Naidu as a big leader, but the public knows the reality," he added.

Responding to Telangana Chief Minister's recent statement that one acre of land in Telangana is more valuable than two acres of land in Andhra, Kodali Nani said, "Chandrababu Naidu is the sole reason for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Even after that, he has not ruled properly. He neglected all projects. He concentrated only on Amaravati for his own personal interests. For the last two years, YS Jagan is trying to develop all regions in the state but the same Chandrababu Naidu is hampering the process by creating legal hurdles." (ANI)

