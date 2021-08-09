Andhra Pradesh DGP orders for an investigation into the matter of murder of a reporter in the Kurnool district

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday has ordered an investigation into the death of a local reporter who was allegedly stabbed to death after he reportedly exposed the corruption of a police constable.

DGP Gautam Sawang today ordered a probe into the case of the death of Kesav who worked for a local YouTube channel in Nandyal town of Kurnool district and was allegedly killed on Sunday night.

Family members and local journalists allege that the constable Venkata Subbaiah and his brother Nani killed Kesav who had reportedly exposed the corruption within the local police department.

The SP of Andhra Pradesh, Sudheer Kumar Reddy had suspended the constable Subbaiah in this connection.

The DGP said he has ordered Kurnool SP to take appropriate action against the suspended constable and others involved in the murder. He has ordered to arrest all the accused in the case and stringent action to be taken immediately in the case.

A search for the absconding accused is underway, the police officer said. (ANI)

