Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh from a shop near Tallavalasa village in Bheemunipatnam on Friday.

According to Bheemunipatnam Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Rao, based on credible information, a raid was held on Friday evening at a secluded place near Tallavalasa village.

"Based on credible information we received from the Bheemili police station, we held raid this evening and seized Gutka worth almost Rs 8 lakhs at a secluded place near Tallavalasa village," he said.

The CI said further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)