West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and other party leaders on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in West Godavari district.

Veerraju along with other party leaders checked several houses, schools, thatched huts, and temples affected by the floods in Polavaram Mandal.

The BJP leaders demanded that the state government take prompt rescue measures for people affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts in the afternoon today.

He was accompanied by state Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, and others. (ANI)

