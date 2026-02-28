Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the incident site at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. He also offered condolences ro the affected families.

Atleast eighteen people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical. Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate have informed about th incident.

Earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the same Kakinada accident. CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district. The Chief Minister inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred. Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.

Prime Minister Modi also offered condolences to the affected families. He said," Pained by the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM."

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke abou the incident and sends condolsence to the families of the deceased. He said," The tragic fire accident at the Banasancha Ordnance Factory in Andhra Pradesh has caused profound shock due to the loss of lives. Rescue operations are ongoing at the incident site. The injured are receiving better medical assistance. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and medical care is being provided to the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those affected." (ANI)

